Exit poll shows 'Theresa May has no mandate'

Exit poll predictions that the Tories will not will an overall majority show Theresa May has lost her mandate, a Labour AM has claimed.

Alun Davies, who represents Blaenau Gwent, said if the poll forecast was proven, Mrs May "would have to resign in the morning".

An exit poll published by the BBC, ITV and Sky indicates that the Tories will be short by 12 in Westminster.

However it also suggested there is some evidence the party will perform "relatively well" in Wales.