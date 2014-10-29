Veterans' Gateway to simplify 'confusing' range of help

Video

South Wales has been chosen as the base for a new 24-hour helpline for armed forces veterans from across the UK returning to civilian life.

Connect Assist will take on 12 staff to run the £2m Veterans' Gateway at Nantgarw, near Cardiff.

Advice on housing, finance and health will be on offer, pointing veterans to the relevant charities and support.

Veterans Minister Tobias Ellwood said the "one-stop shop" would simplify a "quite confusing" range of help on offer.