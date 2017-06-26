DUP power deal so toxic, says Labour's Lord Hain

Video

An agreement has been reached which will see the Democratic Unionist Party back Theresa May's minority government.

The deal, which comes two weeks after the election resulted in a hung Parliament, will see the 10 DUP MPs back the Tories in key Commons votes.

There will be £1bn extra for Northern Ireland over the next two years.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the "wide-ranging" pact was "good for Northern Ireland and the UK".

Labour's former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Hain said it would be seen as "toxic" for ignoring the interests of Wales, Scotland and the English regions.