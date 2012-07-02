Quality carriages a 'priority' for next Wales rail franchise

Video

Better quality carriages must be a "priority" for the next Wales and Border rail franchise, the economy secretary has said.

Four groups are bidding to run services from October 2018, with the decision in the Welsh Government's hands.

In January, MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee reported that people were tired of "old and cramped" trains provided by Arriva Trains Wales.

Ken Skates said bidders for the franchise had been told improvements would need to be seen quickly.