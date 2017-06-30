Video
Rural schools: 'True cost of closure not always considered'
Schools in rural areas are set to get more protection from closure under new rules published by the education secretary.
They will be officially designated and listed to give them added protection with closure being a last resort.
Kirsty Williams said it should only be considered once alternatives and the impact on communities have been explored.
She said rural schools were "at the heart of community life" and should get "a fair hearing".
