'Unrealistic' expectations of falling sport budget

Grassroots sport needs more money to ensure more people are physically active, according to Welsh football's development arm.

Neil Ward, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) Trust, said the diminishing budget was leading to "unrealistic" expectations.

The Welsh Government said it was "totally committed to making a Wales a more active nation".

But its funding - channelled via Sport Wales - has fallen by 14% over the past seven years.

Mr Ward said the FAW was investing its £4m profit from Euro 2016 in infrastructure projects but insisted more money was needed.