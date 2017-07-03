Grenfell: Minister has assurances Welsh blocks are safe
Tower blocks where cladding has failed safety tests remain "safe places to be", according to the Welsh Government.
However, Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant said the failure in tests of four blocks in Swansea was "cause for some concern".
The council said the blocks which failed tests met the current building regulations.
Mr Sargeant said ministers were awaiting advice from the UK government on whether to carry out further tests or relocate any residents.
