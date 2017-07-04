Ebbw Vale to get business park 'regardless' of Circuit of Wales

Video

The Circuit of Wales racetrack needs to "operate on its own two feet" according to the economy secretary Ken Skates.

Welsh ministers decided last week that the taxpayer should not offer a £210m guarantee to the proposed development near Ebbw Vale.

The team behind the scheme - which would cost £433m in total - has pleaded with the Welsh Government not to walk away from the idea.

"It's a private sector project now," Mr Skates told BBC Wales.

He said the Welsh Government would be focusing instead on its own scheme for a £100m auto-industry business park in the town, which it claims could create 1,500 jobs