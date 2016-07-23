Abuse putting people off politics, MP Simon Hart says

Video

Abuse of candidates and activists is "driving people away from politics", a Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Simon Hart is urging MPs to review the law to combat sexism, racism, homophobia and criminal damage.

Ahead of a Westminster debate he was leading, he said some party members have had their cars scratched or property damaged.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP said there were also questions over whether abusive behaviour on the internet could be policed more effectively.

Mr Hart denied that MPs were mainly worried about their own "bruised egos".