Carwyn Jones
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carwyn Jones: In their world Brexit could happen next week

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said some accusing him of trying to stop Brexit believe "Brexit could happen next week".

Speaking to BBC Wales after meeting EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Mr Jones added: "I exaggerate, but not by much."

Earlier, Monmouth Conservative MP David Davies claimed the first minister's trip looked like "wilful sabotage" of the UK's EU departure strategy.

Go to next video: 'I've got to look Welsh farmers in the eye'