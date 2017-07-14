Brexit bill devolution row: 'Possible to retrieve situation'

Video

The first minister has said the UK Government has pledged to allay his fears that a bill converting EU law into British law undermines devolution.

Carwyn Jones had described the repeal bill as a "naked power-grab".

He told an assembly committee on Friday that Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns assured him they would work together "to make the situation acceptable".

Mr Cairns has expressed surprise at Mr Jones's criticism, saying the Welsh Government had helped draft the bill.