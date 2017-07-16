Elin Jones issues Brexit laws vote warning

Video

The Welsh Assembly's presiding officer has warned of a "constitutional crisis" if any Senedd vote to reject plans to transfer EU laws to British laws after Brexit was ignored.

The UK government's repeal bill details how thousands of powers would be moved.

It involves temporarily holding powers at Westminster, including devolved areas such as agriculture and environment.

But Elin Jones said she believed a "showdown" could be avoided if the UK government takes notice of any vote.