Swansea rail electrification decision a bitter blow, Skates says
Plans to electrify the Great Western Railway line between Cardiff and Swansea have been scrapped, the UK's transport secretary has said.
Chris Grayling told the Western Mail a faster journey between the cities would be achieved without the "needless disruption of engineering works".
He said a new fleet of trains would be on the line from the autumn, with 130 extra seats per train.
Wales' Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the decision was a "bitter blow for Wales", and called on UK ministers to give him the money and power to do the job instead.
20 Jul 2017
- From the section Wales politics