Alun Cairns: New trains to Swansea sooner with technology
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has defended UK ministers' scrapping of rail electrification plans to Swansea.
The city's council leader Rob Stewart said local people felt "betrayed" after being assured the upgrade from London would continue beyond Cardiff.
But Mr Cairns said the latest technology meant the "mechanism of getting there doesn't matter so much" with passengers enjoying new trains "much, much sooner".
20 Jul 2017
