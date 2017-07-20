Tesco job cuts deeply disappointing, says Cardiff MP

Video

A Cardiff MP has described how Tesco workers are "devastated" after they face losing their jobs at a customer service operations centre in the capital.

During a Commons debate on Wednesday, the newly-elected MP for Cardiff North, Anna McMorrin said the company's plan to close the base with the loss of over 1,000 jobs was "deeply disappointing".

Ms McMorrin is working with her assembly counterpart, Julie Morgan, and union officials to urge Tesco to rethink the plan announced in June.