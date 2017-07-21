Severn tolls 'psychological barrier' to be scrapped

Video

Tolls on the Severn bridges between Wales and England will be scrapped by the end of 2018, the UK government has announced.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the decision would be a major boost to the local economy.

The fees paid on entry to Wales - currently from £6.70 to £20 a vehicle - have long been a source of contention with motorists and businesses.

Those using the bridge daily could save around £1,400 a year.

Mr Cairns said the tolls were a "psychological barrier" to doing business in Wales.