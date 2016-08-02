Traffic congestion increases costs, says Cardiff Bus boss

Video

Bus services are a "vital lifeline" suffering from traffic congestion, a report by assembly members has warned.

They have called on ministers to show more "political will" to tackle the problem.

Buses account for more than 80% of public transport in Wales but the economy committee said speeds were declining faster than other forms of transport.

Richard Davies, operations director for Cardiff Bus said congestion meant the firm had to increase the size of its fleet by 20% to cover the same routes as 18 years ago, adding to staff and fuel costs.