Video
Welsh split 'would leave Labour members aghast'
Jenny Rathbone says there would be almost no appetite for Welsh Labour to split from the UK party.
The AM for Cardiff Central said the membership at large would be "aghast" at the prospect.
It comes after former Welsh Government minister Leighton Andrews said the Welsh arm of the party should consider a divorce if differences grow with Labour in Westminster on Brexit.
She spoke to BBC Wales political correspondent Daniel Davies.
-
31 Jul 2017
- From the section Wales politics