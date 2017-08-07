New Port Talbot prison will not deliver economic growth, AM says

Video

Labour AM David Rees and MP Stephen Kinnock have called on their party colleagues in the Welsh Government not to sell land selected for a new prison in Port Talbot.

The UK government announced in March that it plans to build a new prison on undeveloped land at Baglan.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said a new prison would bring economic benefits to the area.

Mr Rees, who previously welcomed the prospect of new jobs, said it was wrong to choose a site in a residential area.