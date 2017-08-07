Residents claim Baglan site not suitable for Port Talbot prison

Residents claim prison site 'not suitable'
Labour AM David Rees and MP Stephen Kinnock have called on their party colleagues in the Welsh Government not to sell land selected for a new prison in Port Talbot.

The UK government announced in March that it plans to build a jail on undeveloped land at Baglan.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said a new prison would bring economic benefits.

Local people opposed to the idea claim it is inappropriate for a residential area.

