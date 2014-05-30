Spend dentistry cash on dentistry, Welsh health boards urged

Video

A row has broken out over funding for new NHS dental patients in Wales.

Cardiff and Vale health board will receive £450,000 and Aneurin Bevan £300,000 to create 10,000 extra NHS places to meet "a growing need".

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the £1.3m was part of wider funding to improve the service in Wales.

Katrina Clarke of the British Dental Association in Wales dismissed the announcement as "creative accounting", claiming health boards were not spending all the cash already allocated for dentistry.