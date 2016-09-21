Welsh language commissioner calls for evidence to back changes
The job of Welsh language commissioner is to be scrapped as ministers try to hit an ambitious target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Ministers are to take over decisions on what language rules, or "standards", apply to which organisations.
Welsh language minister Alun Davies said he wanted to make the system as efficient as possible.
Commissioner Meri Huws called for evidence that changing the current system would lead to improvement and no loss of momentum.
-
09 Aug 2017
- From the section Wales