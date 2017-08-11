Corbyn and Jones effectively in different parties, Vince Cable says

Video

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has accused UK Labour of directly contradicting Welsh Labour on Brexit.

Visiting Cardiff on Friday, Sir Vince claimed that while Jeremy Corbyn was supporting the Tory pursuit of a "hard" Brexit, Welsh Labour was "singing a completely different tune".

"Carwyn Jones can distance himself as far as he likes from Jeremy Corbyn," he told BBC Wales.

"But they are effectively in different parties and I think the public can see through that."