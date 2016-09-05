Video
Franchise row could delay end of 'old and tired railway'
A £1bn funding row could lead to a rushed job in getting the "right deal" for the future rail network in Wales, a leading transport expert has warned.
The UK government has threatened to put bids for the Wales and Borders franchise on hold amid a dispute with the Welsh Government.
But Prof Stuart Cole said any delay could leave ministers just three months to secure the right deal.
He said the public would fear a delay to improvements in an "old and tired railway".
14 Aug 2017
