Wales rail franchise: Welsh ministers 'not up to speed'

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said Welsh ministers were "behind the curve" on arranging to take control of the Wales and Borders rail franchise.

In a letter to Welsh Economy Secretary Ken Skates, UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he would only authorise the tender process to find a company to run the next franchise when agreement is reached on a row over £1bn of funding over 15 years..

Mr Davies said the letter showed Mr Skates and the Welsh Government "were just not up to speed" to ensure that the arrangements were in place for a transfer of powers.