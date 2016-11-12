Video
Funding shopping centre was huge call, says council leader
Newport council leader Debbie Wilcox has called its decision in 2013 to fund the Friars Walk shopping centre development "hugely risk-taking".
She was speaking after the centre was sold to a Canadian investment firm in July, wiping out the council's £84m debt.
The deal means the authority paying a £500,000 annual subsidy for up to 15 years, if rental incomes do not rise.
Ms Wilcox said front-line services would not be affected as funds had been set aside to cover any costs.
-
23 Aug 2017
