Theresa May welcomes £500m Aston Martin Japan deal

Video

Aston Martin has announced a £500m trade and investment deal between the United Kingdom and Japan.

The five-year deal will see exports from the UK boosted by new sports cars, components bought from Japanese suppliers and a new Japan HQ created.

Aston Martin plants in St Athan in Vale of Glamorgan and Gaydon in West Midlands are set to benefit.

Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed Japanese investment deals with the UK since the vote for Brexit as "important developments for our economy".