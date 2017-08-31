Tory song is out of date, says Lord Heseltine

Video

The Conservative Party should "change the song, not just the singer" before the next general election, ex-deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has told the BBC.

On Wednesday, Theresa May said she intended to lead her party into another election, whenever that was.

But the Swansea-born peer told the Victoria Derbyshire programme it was "unrealistic" to assume Mrs May would fight the next poll as Tory leader.

Earlier, on BBC Radio Wales, he predicted an election within two years and called for a new Conservative approach to Brexit.