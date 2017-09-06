Swansea rail upgrade 'second-best solution', Crabb claims

Video

Swansea is being offered a "second-best" solution to upgraded rail links, a former Conservative cabinet minister has claimed, after plans to electrify the main line west of Cardiff were abandoned.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb was among members who raised the issue during Welsh Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Crabb asked Alun Cairns, his successor as Welsh Secretary, if he was happy with Network Rail's record on delivering improvements as promised and on time.

Mr Cairns defended the new plan for bi-modal trains which can run on diesel and electric power.