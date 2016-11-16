Tory aide rescues Labour MP Ann Clwyd stuck in lift

Video

A Welsh Labour MP has been explaining how she missed a vote in the House of Commons because she was locked in a lift.

Ann Clwyd said she was freed by the intervention of a Conservative MP's researcher.

Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom said she would look into the matter of maintenance after hearing about the Cynon Valley MP's misfortune.

Speaker John Bercow offered his sympathies but added: "I'm rather surprised the lift dared."