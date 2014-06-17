Relief road 'not way to cut congestion'

Video

Plans for a £1.1bn M4 relief road around Newport will not ease traffic congestion, an AM has claimed.

Labour's Lee Waters said the creation of new roads encouraged people to make journeys by car they otherwise would not.

He said money should instead be spent on improving public transport to get motorists off the roads.

The Labour Welsh Government's proposed route includes 15 miles of new motorway and a 1.5 mile bridge across the River Usk, as well as major remodelling of junctions 23 and 29 of the M4.

But there have been warnings the final decision could be subject to a legal challenge over claims the Welsh Government is misinterpreting its own legislation.