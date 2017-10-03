Video

Higher tax rates on home sales above £400,000 have been announced by Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford in his annual budget statement to AMs.

The starting point for tax on home sales will also be raised from £125,000 to £150,000.

The Welsh Government will have powers over those taxes for the first time from 2018, with some control over income tax to be devolved in 2019.

Elsewhere, the budget includes more than £400m in additional funding for the NHS over the next two years.

Mr Drakeford said it was a "bold and balanced" set of proposals to "deliver the priorities" of both the Welsh government and the people of Wales.