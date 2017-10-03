Video
Welsh budget: Borrowing 'will come home to roost'
UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly Neil Hamilton has warned Welsh Government ministers about the risk of their new powers to borrow money for investment.
In his draft budget speech, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford revealed plans to borrow £375m over the next three years to fund projects such as new housing, hospitals and schools.
Mr Hamilton warned against borrowing money without being sure of the means to pay it back.
