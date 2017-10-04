Council services are 'paper-thin'

Video

Councils will have to raise council tax by 5% next year, Welsh Local Government Association leader Debbie Wilcox has said.

The Welsh Government's draft budget will see council budgets fall by between 1.5% and 2% after inflation next April.

Ms Wilcox, who also leads Newport council, suggested she "can't see how else" councils could respond when non-essential services have already been heavily cut.

She told Oliver Hides of BBC Radio Wales it was "very difficult" to go out and ask people to pay more when services are "paper-thin".