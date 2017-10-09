'We were talking of £33,000 - not £3m'

Video

Sport Wales finance and corporate services director Peter Curran has told AMs the body had to act "pretty quickly" to fill a management gap with a contract criticised by auditors.

Accountants Deloitte said the organisation risked damaging its reputation after the boss of a firm who won a £33,600 mentoring contract had been given two days' more notice than competitors.

Chief executive Sarah Powell told the assembly's public accounts committee should would "learn from this" and follow procedures in future.