Better meeting on Brexit bill - Jones

Carwyn Jones has said UK ministers appeared to be "listening more" to concerns about the Brexit bill, after a meeting on Wednesday.

The Welsh and Scottish governments have called the legislation a Westminster "power-grab".

Before seeing Mr Jones, First Secretary of State Damian Green said he hoped talks with devolved ministers would allow AMs to back the bill transferring EU law into UK law.

But Mr Green had told MPs ministers were preparing for "all eventualities" on the EU Withdrawal Bill.