'Leaving the EU is a very bad move'

Video

Peter Brewin, co-founder of a firm the Welsh secretary visited to promote export opportunities after Brexit expresses deep concerns about the implications of leaving the EU.

Mr Brewin, of Concrete Canvas, near Pontypridd, told said trading inside the EU "works and enables us to grow very fast" and did not ruled out moving if was to trade deal agreed during negotiations with Brussels.

Secretary of State for Wales Mr Cairns said ministers wanted a deal but were planned for "every eventuality" and he was "excited" by what could be achieved post-Brexit.