'Optimistic and excited' about new trains

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said rail passengers will benefit from a new fleet of high-speed trains between south Wales and London - despite first-day teething trouble.

The Hitachi 800 engine will be faster and carry more passengers and will run on the Great Western routes for the next 27 years.

The first service to Wales was supposed to leave London for Cardiff at 08:15 BST - but was cancelled.

Another service was delayed, and the train also suffered broken air conditioning.