England tuition fee announcement 'turmoil'

Video

Changes to tuition fees in England are causing turmoil, according to Wales' education secretary Kirsty Williams.

She told the assembly's education committee that she would match the prime minister's pledge to raise the threshold for student loan repayments.

Ms Williams has also scrapped a plan to raise the maximum level that tuition fees can be charged from £9,000 to £9,295.

England is planning to hold its maximum limit at £9,250 - meaning some Welsh fees could have been higher.