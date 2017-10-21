Video

Plaid Cymru economy spokesman Adam Price has proposed a youth basic income for 18 to 24-year-olds if the party was to come to power.

The proposal would offer a 'guaranteed job', help with education, grants for setting up businesses or a voluntary role in a national citizen service.

"We'll use our guarantee to the youth of our country to attract back the almost half of our undergraduates that leave our country every year," Mr Price said in a conference speech on Saturday afternoon.