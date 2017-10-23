Brexit: 'Second thoughts always superior'

Brexit: MP Paul Flynn urges second referendum
Newport West Labour MP Paul Flynn has called for Theresa May to promise a referendum on the terms of any eventual Brexit deal.
He told the prime minister - who was giving MPs an update on negotiations on Monday - that "second thoughts are always superior to first thoughts".
Mrs May told him a referendum was "out of the question", saying the public had to trust politicians to carry out their wish to leave the European Union.
23 Oct 2017
