Brexit: 'Second thoughts always superior'
Brexit: MP Paul Flynn urges second referendum

Newport West Labour MP Paul Flynn has called for Theresa May to promise a referendum on the terms of any eventual Brexit deal.

He told the prime minister - who was giving MPs an update on negotiations on Monday - that "second thoughts are always superior to first thoughts".

Mrs May told him a referendum was "out of the question", saying the public had to trust politicians to carry out their wish to leave the European Union.

