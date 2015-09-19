Video
Flint Castle iron ring row no massive surprise, Plaid Cymru AM says
Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price has said the Welsh Government had been warned an iron ring sculpture planned for Flint Castle would be controversial before it put the idea on hold.
The Welsh Government said it halted the project in response to the strength of public feeling that the artwork celebrated the 13th Century suppression of Wales by the English.
But Mr Price said Plaid had obtained emails showing how officials had foreseen the risk of negative opinion.
24 Oct 2017
