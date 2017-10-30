Video

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has told the Commons that a woman employed by an MP had made a complaint about sexual assault earlier this year to the "proper authorities" but they had done nothing.

She said the woman was "deeply disappointed" and "distrustful".

"She tells me that distrust is endemic," she added.

Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom said she would be willing to take the complaint up personally.