'Only way is up' for Welsh Lib Dems

Newly elected Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds says the party is 'energised' for challenges ahead.

She defeated her rival for the job, Elizabeth Evans, by 587 votes to 519.

Ms Dodds told BBC Wales the Welsh Lib Dems had a "passionate, energised, enthused team of people", including many new members.

The Liberal Democrats lost their only MP in Wales, previous Welsh leader Mark Williams, in June's general election and have just one assembly member.