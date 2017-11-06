Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones has defended the suspension of ex-minister Carl Sargeant from the Labour party following allegations of "a number of incidents".

The Alyn and Deeside AM lost his job as communities secretary in the Welsh Government on Friday.

Mr Sargeant has called for an "urgent" investigation to clear his name.

He said on Friday that the allegations about his conduct had not been disclosed to him and he had agreed with Mr Jones to step aside.