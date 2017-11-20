Smacking bans 'have not led to criminalisation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Smacking ban: Parents 'don't need to fear' plans

Banning smacking has not led to mass criminalisation of parents in other countries, Minister for Children Huw Irranca-Davies has said.

The Welsh Government wants to remove the defence known as reasonable punishment for cases of common assault.

Opponents have claimed the measure will result in parents being criminalised, but Labour AM Mr Irranca-Davies said smacking was "not acceptable" in modern Wales.