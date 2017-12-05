Video

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he feels a sense of loss, rather than guilt, following the death of ex-Labour minister Carl Sargeant.

Mr Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked by First Minister Carwyn Jones and told allegations had been made about his personal conduct.

The former AM for Alyn and Deeside is believed to have taken his own life.

Mr Jones spoke to BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini as he gave his first full interview on the traumatic events of the past month.