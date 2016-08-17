Video

Nathan Gill's resignation from the Welsh Assembly will "strengthen" UKIP, according to South East Wales AM David Rowlands.

Mr Gill was elected as a UKIP AM in 2016 but after infighting, left the party's group later that year to sit as an independent member.

He had come under heavy criticism for missing key votes and was ousted as UKIP's leader in the assembly by former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton.

Mr Rowlands said problems between Mr Gill and Mr Hamilton had not helped the party, which can now look forward to a "period of consolidation".