First Minister Carwyn Jones has said a £50m fund shows the Welsh Government is committed to helping business react to Brexit, whatever form it takes.

The EU Transition Fund will also be used to help companies continue to attract EU nationals to work in Wales, and there will be dedicated support for Wales' agricultural industry.

Welsh Tory AM Mark Isherwood said it was a "step in the right direction" and he accused Mr Jones' government of being in "paralysis" over Brexit.

Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis said such a fund had "long been advocated" by his party.