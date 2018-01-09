UKIP group 'does not want discord'

Video

UKIP AM David Rowlands has said Mandy Jones will not join the party's Welsh Assembly group because members object to her choice of staff.

Ms Jones has replaced Nathan Gill, a former UKIP AM turned independent, who stepped down in December to focus his energies on the European Parliament, where he sits as a UKIP MEP.

Mr Rowlands said the UKIP assembly group was very welcoming to Ms Jones personally, but claimed members of her staff who previously worked for Mr Gill had a history of working against the party's interests.